OL: Brian Wallace, CBC

Graduation year: 2014
A massive 6-foot-6 and 300-pound tackle as a senior, Wallace dominated for the Cadets during his career. In his senior season, he paved the way as the offense rolled to 4,282 total yards. A first-team All-Metro selection as well as a first-team all-state selection. Played in parts of four seasons at Arkansas after redshirting as a freshman. Started 29 game for the Razorbacks. Undrafted free agent was picked up by the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks in 2019. Drafted by the New York Guardians in the XFL and then traded to the St. Louis Battlehawks for the 2020 season.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.