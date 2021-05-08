 Skip to main content
OL: Courtney Van Buren, senior, Trinity
OL: Courtney Van Buren, senior, Trinity

Signed with Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The 6-foot-4 and 310-pound Van Buren played just five games for the Titans after moving in from Virginia. A Class 4 second-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.

