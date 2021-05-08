OL: Courtney Van Buren, senior, Trinity May 8, 2021 33 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Signed with Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The 6-foot-4 and 310-pound Van Buren played just five games for the Titans after moving in from Virginia. A Class 4 second-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association. 0 comments Tags Van Buren Game Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Football 2020-21 All-Metro football second team offense 33 min ago