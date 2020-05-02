OL: Gabe Kuhn, Lafayette
OL: Gabe Kuhn, Lafayette

Graduation year: 2013

A first-team All-Metro selection in 2012, anchored Lafayette’s offensive line to its only Class 6 semifinal appearance in school history as offense rolled to 2,642 yards rushing and 1,959 yards passing. Signed with Memphis. Started in 38 games over four seasons as Memphis offense broke school records during his tenure. Graduated with a degree in journalism and currently works as a sports talk radio producer and on-air host in Memphis.

Sports