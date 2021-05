Signed with Tulane. A versatile piece of De Smet’s line, the 6-foot-6 and 300-pound Lillibridge helped Spartans rush for 2,002 yards and 25 touchdowns and pass for 1,034 yards and seven touchdowns on way to Class 6 runner-up finish. A Class 6 second-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association and the Missouri Media.