OL: Jack Buford, Lutheran North

Graduation year: 2019
A two-time All-Metro first-team selection. Helped Lutheran North to back-to-back Class 2 semifinal appearances behind an offense that put up 4,200 combined rushing and receiving yards and 76 touchdowns his junior year. As a senior, the Crusaders had 3,864 combined rushing and receiving yards and 66 touchdowns. Signed with Missouri and was redshirted as a freshman.
