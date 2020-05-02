OL: Jackson Roberts, Webster Groves
Graduation year: 2011

A two-time first-team All-Metro selection and a two-time all-state first-team selection, anchored Webster’s offensive line to 27 consecutive wins as it won the 2009 Class 5 state championship and finished as the runner up in 2010. Signed with Tennessee-Martin. Joined the starting lineup as a redshirt sophomore and never looked back. Earned second-team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors as a senior.





