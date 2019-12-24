OL: Jalen St. John, senior, Trinity
OL: Jalen St. John, senior, Trinity

Jalen St. John, Trinity

Jalen St. John, Trinity football

The 6-foot-4 and 302-pound tackle was instrumental in helping a young, inexperienced Trinity offense make its third state semifinal appearance in four seasons. Named the Archdiocesan Athletic Association small division lineman of the year. 

