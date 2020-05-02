OL: Javontez Spraggins, East St. Louis

Graduation year: 2020
Powerhouse lineman anchored the offensive line as East St. Louis unleashed its loaded offense when it won the 2019 Class 5A state championship. Cleared the way as the Flyers rolled to 7,433 yards of total offense. The Flyers scored 714 points in 14 games for an average of 51 points per game.A first-team All-Metro selection and all-state selection as a senior. Signed with Tennessee.
