OL: Luke Gundlach, senior, Althoff

The 5-foot-11 and 285-pound Gundlach helped the Crusaders pass for 1,985 yards, rush for 1,241 yards and score 28 total touchdowns. Made 97 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks at linebacker. A Class 2A all-state selection by Illinois High School Football Coaches Association.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
David Kvidahl is a columnist for STL High School Sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today