OL: Michael Thompson, Parkway North

Graduation year: 2018
One of the area’s best two way linemen. A two-time All-Metro first-team selection as defensive lineman and a second team All-Metro selection as an offensive lineman as a sophomore. Dynamic and dominating on both sides of the ball during a four-year career. Named a US Army Bowl All-American as a senior. Signed with Oklahoma. Tore his ACL and redshirted as a freshman. Entered transfer portal after sophomore season. Never played in a game for the Sooners.
