OL: Nash Kell, senior, St. Dominic

The 6-foot-1 and 210-pound center was pivotal as Crusaders rushed for more than 2,600 yards, passed for more than 1,200 yards and scored 41 touchdowns. Made 65 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and three sacks at linebacker. A Class 4 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.

