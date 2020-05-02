OL: Nick Kaltmayer, Edwardsville

Graduation year: 2015
A first team All-Metro selection as a senior as he helped the Tigers win back-to-back Southwestern Conference championships as the offense rolled to 3,456 combined rushing and passing yards and 45 total touchdowns. Signed with Western Illinois then transferred to Kansas State. Played three seasons at Kansas State, started as a senior. Signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft.
