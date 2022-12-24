OL: Paris Patterson Jr., senior, East St. Louis

The 6-foot-5 and 300-pound Patterson was a wrecking ball at left guard as the Flyers rushed for more than 3,600 yards, passed for more than 2,000 yards and scored a total of 82 touchdowns en route to the Class 6A state title. A four-year varsity starter. Signed with Arkansas.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
David Kvidahl is a columnist for STL High School Sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today