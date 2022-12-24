 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks to McBride Homes for sponsoring 5,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions. We have sold out! Click to subscribe today for only $1.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

OL: Paris Patterson Jr., senior, East St. Louis

  • 0
Paris Patterson, East St. Louis

Paris Patterson, East St. Louis football

The 6-foot-5 and 300-pound Patterson was a wrecking ball at left guard as the Flyers rushed for more than 3,600 yards, passed for more than 2,000 yards and scored a total of 82 touchdowns en route to the Class 6A state title. A four-year varsity starter. Signed with Arkansas.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News