OL: Roderick Johnson, Hazelwood Central

Graduation year: 2014
Two-time All-Metro first-team selection, Johnson is the top offensive lineman from the area in the last decade. Helped Hazelwood Central to a Class 6 semifinal as a senior as the Hawks racked up 5,186 combined rushing and receiving yards. Played three seasons at Florida State, where he was selected as a freshman All-American by multiple organizations, named the top blocking lineman in the ACC as a sophomore and junior. Made 31 consecutive starts. Drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Played in 16 games for the Houston Texans in 2019.
