OL: Tanner Farmer, Highland
OL: Tanner Farmer, Highland

Graduation year: 2014

The first-team All-Metro selection and Class 5A all-state selection as a senior was instrumental as Highland went 11-1 and made a quarterfinal appearance. Selected as an Under Armour All-American. Signed with Nebraska. Started as a redshirt sophomore and remained in starting lineup for the remainder of his career. Two-time Class 2A wrestling champion at 285 pounds. Wrestled at Nebraska as redshirt freshman.

