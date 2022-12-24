OL: Trevor Buhr, senior, Washington

The 6-foot-4 and 270-pound Buhr was a two-way standout as he racked up 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 10 sacks on the defensive line. Cleared the way as the offense rushed for 3,303 yards and scored 47 touchdowns. GAC Central player of the year. A Class 5 first-team all-state selection by Missouri Football Coaches Association. Signed with Iowa State.