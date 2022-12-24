OL: Zach Hudson, senior, Seckman

The 6-foot-4 and 300-pound Hudson took turns at tackle as the Jaguars rushed for more than 3,900 yards and scored 75 total touchdowns. Named Suburban Conference Orange pool lineman of the year.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
David Kvidahl is a columnist for STL High School Sports.
