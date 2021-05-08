 Skip to main content
P: Tyler Ridgway, senior, St. Louis U. High
Signed with Missouri S&T. The 6-foot-2 and 180-pound Ridgway averaged 41.2 yards per punt and 49.9 yards on kickoffs. A Class 6 second-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association and the Missouri Media.

