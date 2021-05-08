P: Tyler Ridgway, senior, St. Louis U. High May 8, 2021 35 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Signed with Missouri S&T. The 6-foot-2 and 180-pound Ridgway averaged 41.2 yards per punt and 49.9 yards on kickoffs. A Class 6 second-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association and the Missouri Media. 0 comments Tags Tyler Ridgway Punt Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Football 2020-21 All-Metro football third team utility and specialists 35 min ago