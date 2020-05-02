QB: Kaleb Eleby, Pattonville
Graduation year: 2018

Started 46 of 47 games in a four-year varsity career. Threw for 9,733 yards, 89 touchdowns and was intercepted 28 times. Completed better than 58 percent of his 1,110 career pass attempts. First-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association after leading Pattonville to its second state title-game appearance and first since 2000. Threw for 410 yards and five touchdowns in Class 5 championship game. Signed with Western Michigan and made four starts as a true freshman. Threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns in his college debut. Redshirted for his sophomore season this past fall.

