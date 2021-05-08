 Skip to main content
QB: Reagan Andrew, junior, MICDS
The 5-foot-10 and 185-pound dual-threat quarterback completed 80 of 116 passes for 1,447 yards, 13 touchdowns and was intercepted twice. Rushed 67 times for 308 yards and 12 touchdowns to lead the Rams to a Class 4 runner-up finish.

