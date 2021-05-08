QB: Reagan Andrew, junior, MICDS May 8, 2021 40 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reagan Andrew, MICDS football The 5-foot-10 and 185-pound dual-threat quarterback completed 80 of 116 passes for 1,447 yards, 13 touchdowns and was intercepted twice. Rushed 67 times for 308 yards and 12 touchdowns to lead the Rams to a Class 4 runner-up finish. 0 comments Tags Touchdown Quarterback American Football Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Football 2020-21 All-Metro football first team offense 40 min ago