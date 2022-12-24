QB: Robert Battle, junior, East St. Louis

The 6-foot and 170-pound Battle, nicknamed “Pops,” passed for 2,123 yards, 23 touchdowns and was intercepted five times. Rushed for 733 yards and 11 touchdowns as the Flyers won the Class 6A state championship.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
David Kvidahl is a columnist for STL High School Sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today