Signed with SIU Carbondale. The 6-foot-1 and 185-pound Atkins switched from receiver to quarterback this season and helped Lions reach Class 3 semifinals. Completed 80 of his 132 passes for 1,984 yards, 28 touchdowns and was intercepted twice in eight games. Rushed for 242 yards and a score. A Class 3 all-state second team selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association and the Missouri Media.