QB: Tyler Macon, East St. Louis

Graduation year: 2021
The only high school underclassman named to the All-Decade team. The 2019 All-Metro offensive player of the year became the second player in Illinois history to surpass 5,000 combined passing and rushing yards in a single season and set the state record for most total touchdowns in a season with 57. Threw for 4,241 yards and 39 touchdowns and rushed for 827 yards and 17 touchdowns as East St. Louis won the 2019 Class 5A state championship. Threw for 2,390 yards and 28 touchdowns and rushed for 1,190 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore and was named the All-Metro newcomer of the year. Verbally committed to Missouri.
