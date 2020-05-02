RB: Anthony Pierson, East St. Louis/Gateway Tech
0 comments

RB: Anthony Pierson, East St. Louis/Gateway Tech

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months

Graduation year: 2011

Rushed for 4,650 yards and 51 touchdowns in three seasons at Gateway Tech before transferring to East St. Louis. Rushed for 1,011 yards and 16 touchdowns in nine games before being ruled ineligible by the IHSA due to a residency issue. Signed with Kansas. Played four seasons and rushed for 1,643 yards and caught 75 passes for 871 yards and scored 22 total touchdowns. Suffered a season-ending concussion six games into his junior season.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports