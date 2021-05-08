RB: Chris Kreh, senior, Marquette May 8, 2021 40 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chris Kreh, Marquette football The 5-foot-11 and 192-pound bruiser rushed 154 times for 1,157 yards and 18 touchdowns in five games. A Class 6 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Media. A two-time All-Metro first team selection. Will walk on at Missouri. 0 comments Tags Touchdown American Football STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Football 2020-21 All-Metro football first team offense 40 min ago