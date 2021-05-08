 Skip to main content
RB: Chris Kreh, senior, Marquette
RB: Chris Kreh, senior, Marquette

Chris Kreh, Marquette

Chris Kreh, Marquette football

The 5-foot-11 and 192-pound bruiser rushed 154 times for 1,157 yards and 18 touchdowns in five games. A Class 6 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Media. A two-time All-Metro first team selection. Will walk on at Missouri.

