Graduation year: 2013
Rushed for 1,802 yards and 34 touchdowns as a junior and followed it up with 2,155 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns as a senior. Named 2012 All-Metro offensive player of the year. Driving force behind three consecutive Class 3 runner-up finishes for John Burroughs. Etched himself into the record book at Ohio State by rushing for 3,961 yards in three seasons for second-most in school history. Rushed for 43 touchdowns, fourth most in school history. Named the most valuable offensive player in the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship Game after rushing for 246 yards and four touchdowns. Selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Currently the highest paid running back in the NFL and a three-time Pro Bowl Selection.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.