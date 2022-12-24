RB: Jamal Roberts, senior, St. Mary’s

The 6-foot-2 and 194-pound Roberts rushed for 1,899 yards and scored 31 total touchdowns as the Dragons won the Class 4 state championship for their second successive state title. Selected as the Missouri Football Coaches Association’s Class 4 offensive player of the year. Signed with Missouri.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
David Kvidahl is a columnist for STL High School Sports.
