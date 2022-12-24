RB: Jeremiyah Love, senior, CBC

The 6-foot-2 and 195-pound Love rushed for 1,291 yards and scored 27 total touchdowns. Had 317 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored five TDs in Class 6 state championship game as the Cadets won second consecutive title. Metro Catholic Conference co-offensive player of the year. Missouri Football Coaches Association’s Class 6 offensive player of the year. Signed with Notre Dame.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
David Kvidahl is a columnist for STL High School Sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today