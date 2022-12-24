 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks to McBride Homes for sponsoring 5,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions. We have sold out! Click to subscribe today for only $1.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

RB: Jeremiyah Love, senior, CBC

  • 0
Jeremiyah Love, CBC

Jeremiyah Love, CBC football

The 6-foot-2 and 195-pound Love rushed for 1,291 yards and scored 27 total touchdowns. Had 317 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored five TDs in Class 6 state championship game as the Cadets won second consecutive title. Metro Catholic Conference co-offensive player of the year. Missouri Football Coaches Association’s Class 6 offensive player of the year. Signed with Notre Dame.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News