RB: Kyren Williams, Vianney

Graduation year: 2019
All-around standout was crucial as Vianney won its first two state championships in 2016 and 2018. As a senior, rushed for 2,036 yards and 26 touchdowns and caught 55 passes for 725 yards and 10 touchdowns at running back. Made 92 tackles, two sacks and eight interceptions at safety. Named the 2018 All-Metro offensive player of the year and the Missouri Football Coaches Association Class 5 offensive player of the year. Scored 112 total touchdowns in four varsity seasons. Averaged more than 36 yards per punt in three seasons. Played in four games as a true freshman at Notre Dame in the fall.
