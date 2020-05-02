RB: Markel Smith, Vianney
RB: Markel Smith, Vianney

Graduation year: 2014

The 2013 All-Metro offensive player of the year, Smith rushed for 2,461 yards and 33 touchdowns as a senior. Rushed for a then-state record 541 yards and seven touchdowns against Washington. Led the area with 2,604 combined rushing and receiving yards. Named the Missouri Football Coaches Association Class 5 offensive player of the year as a senior. Finished his four-year career with 7,144 rushing yards and 90 total touchdowns. Played at Central Missouri as a freshman then transferred to Illinois State and played two more seasons. Finished college career at Missouri Western State where he rushed for 1,058 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019. 

