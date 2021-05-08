 Skip to main content
RB: Rico Barfield, senior, De Smet
RB: Rico Barfield, senior, De Smet

Signed with Ball State. The 6-foot and 220-pound Barfield rushed for 683 yards and eight touchdowns in seven games. A Class 6 all-state second-team selection by Missouri Football Coaches Association and Missouri Media.

