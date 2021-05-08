RB: Rico Barfield, senior, De Smet May 8, 2021 33 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Signed with Ball State. The 6-foot and 220-pound Barfield rushed for 683 yards and eight touchdowns in seven games. A Class 6 all-state second-team selection by Missouri Football Coaches Association and Missouri Media. 0 comments Tags Rico Barfield Touchdown STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Football 2020-21 All-Metro football second team offense 33 min ago