RB: Rob Standard, Chaminade

Graduation year: 2011
A two-time All-Metro offensive player of the year, Standard rushed for an outrageous 7,799 career yards in 38 varsity games over four seasons. Racked up 994 career carries including 386 for 2,821 yards and 39 touchdowns as a junior. Rushed 297 times for 2,355 yards and 26 touchdowns as a senior. Signed with Iowa State and played two seasons before transferring to Lindenwood.
