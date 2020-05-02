RB: Rob Standard, Chaminade
0 comments

RB: Rob Standard, Chaminade

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months

Graduation year: 2011

A two-time All-Metro offensive player of the year, Standard rushed for an outrageous 7,799 career yards in 38 varsity games over four seasons. Racked up 994 career carries including 386 for 2,821 yards and 39 touchdowns as a junior. Rushed 297 times for 2,355 yards and 26 touchdowns as a senior. Signed with Iowa State and played two seasons before transferring to Lindenwood.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports