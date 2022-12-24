RB: TaRyan Martin, sophomore, East St. Louis

The 5-foot-8 and 175-pound Martin rushed for 1,557 yards and 24 touchdowns. Rushed for 340 yards and four touchdowns in the Class 6A semifinal as the Flyers went on to win the state championship.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
David Kvidahl is a columnist for STL High School Sports.
