RB: Tre Bryant, CBC

Graduation year: 2015
The 2015 All-Metro offensive player of the year, Bryant rushed for 2,403 yards and scored 54 total touchdowns in his junior and senior seasons combined as CBC won its first Class 6 state championship in 2014 and finished as the runner up in 2015. His 30 rushing touchdowns as a senior set a school record. Named the Class 6 offensive player of the year by the Missouri Football Coaches Association. Signed with Nebraska. Played in all 12 of the Huskers regular-season games as a freshman. Two games into his sophomore season suffered the second significant knee injury of his career. Retired from football prior to his junior season due to injury.
