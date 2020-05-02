RB: Tre Bryant, CBC
0 comments

RB: Tre Bryant, CBC

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months

Graduation year: 2015

The 2015 All-Metro offensive player of the year, Bryant rushed for 2,403 yards and scored 54 total touchdowns in his junior and senior seasons combined as CBC won its first Class 6 state championship in 2014 and finished as the runner up in 2015. His 30 rushing touchdowns as a senior set a school record. Named the Class 6 offensive player of the year by the Missouri Football Coaches Association. Signed with Nebraska. Played in all 12 of the Huskers regular-season games as a freshman. Two games into his sophomore season suffered the second significant knee injury of his career. Retired from football prior to his junior season due to injury.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports