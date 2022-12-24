RB: Winston Moore, senior, MICDS

The 6-foot-1 and 180-pound Moore rushed for 1,122 yards, caught 25 passes for 433 yards and scored 33 total touchdowns. Made 13 tackles and an interception in the secondary. A Class 5 third-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association. Signed with Colgate.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
David Kvidahl is a columnist for STL High School Sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today