UT: Chris Futrell, senior, Fort Zumwalt North May 8, 2021 40 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chris Futrell, Fort Zumwalt North football The 6-foot and 210-pounder rushed for 917 yards and scored 19 total touchdowns at running back. Made 58 tackles, six tackles for loss, seven sacks and two interceptions at linebacker. A Class 5 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Media. 0 comments Tags Tackle Touchdown Sack American Football Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Football 2020-21 All-Metro football first team utility and specialists 40 min ago