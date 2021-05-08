 Skip to main content
UT: Chris Futrell, senior, Fort Zumwalt North
UT: Chris Futrell, senior, Fort Zumwalt North

Chris Futrell, Fort Zumwalt North

Chris Futrell, Fort Zumwalt North football

The 6-foot and 210-pounder rushed for 917 yards and scored 19 total touchdowns at running back. Made 58 tackles, six tackles for loss, seven sacks and two interceptions at linebacker. A Class 5 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Media.

