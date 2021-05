The 6-foot and 200-pound Williams completed 68 of 138 passes for 958 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions. Rushed for 1,274 yards and 16 touchdowns. Made 36 tackles, six tackles for loss and an interception at defensive back. A Class 4 third-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association. Signed to play baseball at John A. Logan College.