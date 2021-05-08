 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UT: Ja’Marion Wayne, junior, Parkway West
0 comments

UT: Ja’Marion Wayne, junior, Parkway West

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 6-foot-3 and 190-pound Wayne caught 24 passes for 404 yards, rushed for 391 yards and scored six total touchdowns. Passed for two more touchdowns. Made 41 tackles and two interceptions. Verbally committed to Missouri.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports