UT: Ja'Marion Wayne, junior, Parkway West May 8, 2021

The 6-foot-3 and 190-pound Wayne caught 24 passes for 404 yards, rushed for 391 yards and scored six total touchdowns. Passed for two more touchdowns. Made 41 tackles and two interceptions. Verbally committed to Missouri.