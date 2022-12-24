 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UTL: AJ Raines, senior, Timberland

AJ Raines, Timberland

AJ Raines, Timberland football

The 6-foot and 170-pound Raines passed for 2,979 yards, 32 touchdowns and was intercepted nine times. Rushed for 1,207 yards and 16 touchdowns. Kicked 39 extra-points and three field goals. Averaged more than 39 yards per punt. Made 40 tackles and five interceptions at defensive back. A Class 5 first-team all-state selection by Missouri Football Coaches Association.

