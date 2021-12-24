UTL: Cam Epps, senior, Chaminade

Signed with Oklahoma State. A dynamic presence with the ball, the 6-foot-3 and 205-pound Epps rushed for 1,852 yards and scored 31 total touchdowns. He passed for 427 yards, five touchdowns and was intercepted six times. At defensive back he made 49 tackles and a sack. Metro Catholic Conference co-offensive player of the year. A Class 5 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association at defensive back.