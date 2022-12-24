UTL: Cole Ruble, senior, Seckman

The 5-foot-11 and 185-pound Ruble led the area with 2,524 yards rushing and 46 touchdowns. Passed for 782 yards, nine touchdowns and was intercepted once as Jaguars set school record for wins in consecutive seasons. Suburban Conference Orange Pool offensive player of the year. Signed with Southeast Missouri.
David Kvidahl
David Kvidahl is a columnist for STL High School Sports.
