UTL: Dominic Voegele, senior, Columbia

The 6-foot-1 and 180-pound Voegele passed for 1,103 yards, 10 touchdowns and was intercepted six times. Rushed for 1,350 yards and 15 touchdowns. Kicked 20 extra points and two field goals. Averaged nearly 48 yards per kickoff and 35 yards per punt. Made 78 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three interceptions. Signed to play baseball at Kansas.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
David Kvidahl is a columnist for STL High School Sports.
