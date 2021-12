The 6-foot-3 and 190-pound Krobath was excellent in all three phases for the Falcons as he had 42 receptions for 676 yards and 10 touchdowns, made 22 tackles and three interceptions and kicked eight field goals. Averaged more than 55 yards on kickoffs and nearly 31 yards per punt. A Class 5 second-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.