UTL: Ja’Marion Wayne, senior, Parkway West

Signed with Missouri. A four-year starter, the 6-foot-4 and 185-pound Wayne ranks among the all-time great Longhorns as he had 30 receptions for 413 yards, rushed for 651 yards and scored 22 total touchdowns on offense. Made 54 tackles, five interceptions and recovered four fumbles on defense. A Class 5 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.