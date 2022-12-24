 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UTL: Kolby Anderson, senior, Collinsville

The 5-foot-9 and 145-pound Anderson rushed for 398 yards, caught 15 passes for 168 yards and scored 11 touchdowns at running back. Made 75 tackles and five interceptions in defensive secondary as Kahoks earned first playoff victory in program history. Class 7A all-state by Illinois High School Football Coaches Association.

