UTL: Sam Cross, senior, St. Dominic

The 5-foot-9 and 185-pound Cross rushed for 1,429 yards and scored 20 touchdowns at running back. Made 53 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack and one interception at linebacker. A Class 4 all-state first-team selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
David Kvidahl is a columnist for STL High School Sports.
