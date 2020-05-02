WR: Anthony Virdure, Lutheran North

Graduation year: 2013
A first team All-Metro selection as a senior, Virdure led the area with 84 receptions for 1,691 yards and 19 touchdowns. Scored 22 total touchdowns as a senior. Made 77 tackles and five interceptions as a defensive back. Caught 48 passes for 884 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior. An All-Metro first-team selection in basketball as a senior, he attended Mineral Area College and Lincoln University and earned accolades for his elite scoring ability.
