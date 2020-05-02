WR: Brandon Sheperd, Parkway Central

Graduation year: 2012
Two-way standout was a first-team All-Metro selection as a senior. Caught 47 passes for 818 yards and scored 21 total touchdowns a senior. Made 52 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions as a defensive back. Caught 105 passes for 1,764 yards and 23 receiving touchdowns in three varsity seasons. Signed with Oklahoma State. Played four seasons and caught 77 passes for 1,284 yards and 10 touchdowns. Played for the Sioux City Bandits of the Champions Indoor Football League in 2018. Spent 2019 with the Sioux Falls Storm of the Indoor Football League. Signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League in December of 2019.
