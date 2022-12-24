 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WR: Chase Hendricks, senior, St. Mary’s

The 6-foot and 190-pound Hendricks caught 39 passes for 932 yards, rushed for 209 yards and scored 21 total touchdowns. A Class 4 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.

