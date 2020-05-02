WR: CJ Coldon, Althoff

Graduation year: 2017
Two-way standout and first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, caught 58 passes for 965 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior. Finished three-year varsity career with 164 receptions for 2,797 yards and 32 total touchdowns. Made 126 tackles and four interceptions at defensive back. Signed with Wyoming. Redshirted as a freshman. Had season-ending surgery after the third game of his sophomore season.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.